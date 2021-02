Contributed /

KENT — Learn how to top graft apples and pears in an outdoor Kent Memorial Library program on Monday, March 15, at noon.

Participants will learn “gentle top grafting,” adding scionwood of one variety onto a well-established tree of another variety, but without the major surgery involved with standard top grafting, a library announcement said. Doing this, expert with Justin Potter has added about 40 varieties onto three apple trees since 2018.