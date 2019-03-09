Kent library slates college planning workshops

Kent Memorial Library will kick off a series of workshops about college planning March 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Future workshops will be held March 16 and May 9 at the Main Street library.

Dr. Carla Shere, a college advisor and past admission officer with over 30 years of experience, will share her tips about the college process at the programs for student and parents who needs information about the college admission process.

Attendees, who are encouraged to bring a laptop or tablet, will leave each workshop with a finished product, including a list of characteristics for colleges, a personal time line to follow, an essay outline and a start to an essay and an idea of their best attributes to highlight for colleges.

The March 9 program, ideal for eighth- and ninth-grade students and their families, will focus on early college awareness.

There will be a focus on how to use one’s high school years effectively with regard to academics, activities, volunteering, and what to do on weekends and during the summers.

Some questions we will discuss include: What do I need to be doing in high school to be prepared for college? Do your activities match with your interests? To work or not to work? When should test prep start? What classes should I take in high school? Is too early to talk about financing college?

The March 16 program, is ideal for students in ninth through eleventh grade, will focus on the characteristics of colleges and making the right match and will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The discussion will include tips on how to decide what characteristics are important to individual students and how to start thinking about characteristics and making the right match when deciding where to apply.

Some characteristics to be discussed will include self-assessment, college characteristics (between private and public colleges, majors, financial aid/scholarships) and how to make the right match.

The series will conclude May 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with a program, “Personal Time Line for the College Process and What Admission Committees Look for in Applicants.”

The workshop, geared for students in ninth through eleventh grade, will focus on what the time link for the college application process looks like and what college admission officers look for as they review their case load of applications.

Some topics to be discussed include a review of appropriate college timeline for ninth through twelfth graders, planning a personal college timeline, what can be done for the college process, using summer effectively, what makes an application complete, how to positively present oneself to the admission committee and requesting recommendations and visiting colleges.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.