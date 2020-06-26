Kent library reopens with guidelines

The Kent Memorial Library opened to patrons by appointment only as of Tuesday.

Hours will be Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to p.m.

Patrons can browse the collections, check in and check out materials, shop for gently used books, use the computers and enjoy the library’s periodicals.

Appointments are for 45 minutes starting every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a short option at 5 p.m.

Programs will still be held online, not in person.

The library will continue with curbside pick-up for those who do not want to enter the building.

There will be no in-house library events until the governor takes Connecticut to the next phase, according to library officials.

Even then, many events will continue to be offered virtually.

“The governor has given us some good guidelines about opening libraries that include installation of plexiglass barriers, spacing of furniture and computer terminals, setting occupancy levels, and more,” said Sarah Marshall, library director. “We’re ready to open safely.”

The book drop is open and will be checked frequently for anyone who would prefer not to enter.

Patrons can place holds on their accounts online, or by calling or emailing the library.

C-Car is available so people will be able to request from other libraries. To see what new materials the Library has, sign up for Wowbrary. Patrons may search the collection there.

Although the annual book sale will not open outside this summer, the library is taking book sale donations.

A phone call in advance is requested. Books are accepted only during open hours.

For more information, call the library at 860-927-3761.