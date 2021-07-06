Kent library presenting exhibit by artist Thomas Franken

KENT — Kent Memorial Library is hosting artwork by Thomas Franken in the gallery through the end of August, in the exhibit: “New and Favorites, Art by Franken.” A special reception will be held with the artist Aug. 7 from 4-6 p.m.

Franken’s portfolio encompasses a variety of media including paintings, silk screen prints, collages, creations in wood, and graphic design. Presented in this show for the first time are more than 15 new paintings, all created in the past year. Also is a diverse selection of the artist’s favorite works from over the years, an announcement said.