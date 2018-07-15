Kent library offering Hoopla digital

The Kent Memorial Library has announced public availability of thousands of movies, television shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks and comics for mobile and online access through a new partnership with hoopla digital.

Kent Memorial Library card holders can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or IOS device or visit hoopladigital.com.

to begin enjoying thousands of titles from major Hollywood studios, record companies and publishers - available to borrow 24/7, for instant streaming or temporary downloading to their smartphones, tablets and computers.

“We strive to be an integral resource for our community,” said Sarah Marshall, library director.

“This is done through strategic partnerships like our new relationship with hoopla digital, which enables our community members to instantly stream thousands of new titles to their devices,” she said. “The easy-to-use interface and elimination of late fees enables us to satisfy all of our patron’s needs in a modern way.”

For nformation call the Library at 860-927-3761 or stop by the Main Street library.