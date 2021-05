KENT - The Kent Memorial Library is kicking off its annual book sale on Memorial Day Weekend.

The sale will begin on Friday, May 28 (no early birds) and Memorial Day weekend.

Hours will be Friday,10-5, Saturday: 10-5, Sunday: 10-5 and Monday: 10-5.

The book sale will continue on weekends all summer through Labor Day Weekend.

Visit the Library’s website for operating hours.

Books are sorted by category, with prices starting at 50 cents. The sale will be carrying a wide range of books, including many current bestsellers, mysteries, biographies, and art history. The book sale caters to all interests. There will be a collection of jigsaw puzzles. The library is accepting donations of books in good condition (no magazines, encyclopedias, Readers Digest books, or old textbooks).