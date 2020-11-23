Kent library closes; services continue

The increase in the number of COVID cases has pushed the town of Kent into the “red” zone, and the town’s library has closed but is still offering services. The increase in the number of COVID cases has pushed the town of Kent into the “red” zone, and the town’s library has closed but is still offering services. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Kent library closes; services continue 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Kent Memorial Library has closed until further notice.

The Main Street library closed last Friday due to the pandemic. However, staff will be available by phone and/or email Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The library’s board of directors are using the guidance provided by the State of Connecticut that puts the town of Kent in the red zone.

Once the town returns to the orange or yellow zone, the library will reopen for patrons by appointment.

In the meantime, the library will continue curbside service for checkouts. Patrons may continue to use online services like hoopla, Overdrive, RBDigital Streaming with your library card.

All other online resources are available.

The library’s virtual program schedule with both live and recorded events will also continue.

The book drop will remain open. And outside of the library, WiFi will continue to be offered.