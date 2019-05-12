Kent library book sale to open this month

The Kent Memorial Library will kick off its annual book sale Memorial Day weekend, May 24-27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

A bake sale, coordinated by the junior room, will be held May 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

After opening weekend, the sale will be open weekends through mid-October at the Main Street library.

“It is the library’s biggest fundraiser, and all proceeds benefit the Kent Memorial Library’s operating budget,” said Sarah Marshall, library director.

From Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, the sale will be open Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., plus Monday holidays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

After Labor Day weekend, the sale will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

The event will feature a wide range of books, including many current best sellers, mysteries, biographies, art history and more.

Books are sorted by category, with prices starting as low as 50 cents.

A collection of jigsaw puzzles will also be sold.

Donations of books in good condition are accepted.

Magazines, encyclopedias, Reader Digest books and old textbooks will not be accepted.

Plastic bags are also welcome.