Kent group to present holiday pop-up shop

Kent Affordable Housing will hold a holiday pop-up shop Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 18-20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature live and online sales of handmade knit items, artwork by local artists, seasonal decorations, wooden creations and more made by Kent residents and friends.

The shop is being held in lieu of the annual Bakers and Makers event, since it could not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The holiday hut can be visited in person at 5 Kent Barns off Maple Street Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 18-20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The online store can be visited at www.ebay.com/usr/kentaffordablehousing until the end of the year. Items purchased online may be picked up at the holiday hut Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 18-20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., opped off at a Kent address, or shipped for an additional fee;

Items can also be accessed at https://www.kentaffordablehousing.org/donations-other..., where tax-deductible donations can be made.