Kent group to present holiday pop-up shop

Kent Affordable Housing will hold a holiday pop-up shop Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 18-20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature live and online sales of handmade knit items, artwork by local artists, seasonal decorations, wooden creations and more made by Kent residents and friends.

The shop is being held in lieu of the annual Bakers and Makers event, since it could not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The holiday hut will be available in person at 5 Kent Barns off Maple Street. Online shopping is available at https://tinyurl.com/yyywlnaw Nov. 10 until the end of the year. Items purchased online can be picked up at the shop when it is open, dropped of at a Kent address or shipped for an additional fee.