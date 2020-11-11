Kent gallery names winners of juried show

Kent Art Association has announced the winners of its recent fall juried show.

Thirty-six artists represented from Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey are represented in the show, which runs through Nov. 15.

Three Awards of Excellence were presented, one each to Ann Harriet Carew of Roxbury, Jim Laurino of Litchfield and Marilyn Dichiara of Torrington.

Laurino was recognized for his oil painting “Nonnewaug Barns,” Carew was honored for her oil paintings “Golden Autumn” and Dichaira was recognized for her watercolor “Three Boats.”

The show may be seen at the KAA’s gallery at

The next show will be a members holiday show, which will run Nov. 22-29.

In 2021, the KAA will offer 11 shows, each with a reception.

On the horizon for 2021 are workshops and socially distanced gatherings.