Kent first selectman declares state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

Kent First Selectman Jean Speck Photo: Kendra Baker / Hearst Connecticut Media

KENT — First Selectman Jean Speck declared a state of emergency Wednesday morning to help the town address the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The declaration allows the first selectman to “assume and exercise the powers, functions and duties prescribed and provided by law” to “take such action as necessary to protect the public health and mitigate [the] emergency.”

Speck declared the state of emergency a week after Gov. Ned Lamont declared one for the state, and one day after Danbury and New Milford’s mayors and Redding’s first selectman issued ones for their municipalities.

Kent’s state of emergency will remain in effect for 90 days until June 18, “unless terminated sooner or extended by further order,” the declaration states.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been at least 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Connecticut.