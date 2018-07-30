Kent dance party set for children

Kent Memorial Library will present a “DJ Red Supreme Dance Party” for children Aug. 8 at 11 a.m.

Children will learn fun and easy-to-follow party dance moves lead by DJ Red Supreme.

The program is designed to build self-confidence, emphasize the importance of exercise, be expressive and creative using party dancing, help kids learn to listen and feel the music while dancing.

Austin Dailey founded Red Supreme Productions in 2001. His interest in entertainment started at an early age during his childhood. He enjoyed amusing family and friends with his dancing.

After graduating from Springfield College in 2000, he started his own entertainment company to perform all around New England.

He developed a talented team called Red Supreme Productions in 2001. They put on break dance performances, taught workshops, and dominated in dance competitions.

For more information and RSVP, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.