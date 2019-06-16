Kent community garden plots available

The Kent Land Trust is accepting registration for its 10th season of the town’s community garden.

The garden, in the field to the east side of Kent Center School, behind the Kent Greenhouse & Gardens, is managed using sustainable practices and is pesticide- and herbicide-free. Water and a storage shed are centrally located and open to all gardeners.

Over the years, improvements have included a deer fence, the shed and a multi-level raised bed. Plots measuring 4 feet by 10 feet are available on a first-come, first-served basis for a seasonal rate of $30; gardeners may reserve multiple plots, for $15 each additional.

Applications are available at the entrance of the Kent Town Hall, at www.kentlandtrust.org/community-garden. Volunteers are welcome by calling 860-488-9185.