Kent Thrift Shop Christmas room open

The Christmas room of the Quality Thrift Shop in Kent is open for the season.

A Christmas tree filled with ornaments, as well as Santas, angels, tableware, and items suitable for gifts will be displayed, along with holiday clothing.

The shop, located next to the First Congregational Church on North Main Street, is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.

All recommended COVID safety measures, including temperature checks, masks and limited customers at a time, will be observed for the safety of our customers and staff.