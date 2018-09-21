Kent Singers set open rehearsal event

The Kent Singers will hold a special Saturday open rehearsal and potluck to introduce Bach’s magnificent St. John Passion to present and potential members Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in New Milford.

The event will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Whittlesey Avenue.

The rehearsal will be broken into two sessions, from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m., with a potluck lunch break from noon to 1 p.m.