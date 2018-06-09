https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Kent-Singers-concert-set-at-St-John-s-12970317.php
Kent Singers concert set at St. John’s
Published 12:00 am, Saturday, June 9, 2018
The Kent Singers will present Kirchenmusik of Mozart, Haydn and Schubert June 10 at 5 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the Green in New Milford.
The program will take guests us on a tour of the Classical period, from Haydn’s earliest authenticated work, his Missa Brevis in F, to Schubert’s Mass No. 2 in G, the best known of his shorter masses.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, with children under 12 admitted free.
For more information and tickets, call 860-619-8110.
