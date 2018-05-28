Kent Singers concert set at St. John’s

The Kent Singers will present Kirchenmusik of Mozart, Haydn and Schubert June 10 at 5 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the Green in New Milford.

The program will take guests us on a tour of the Classical period, from Haydn’s earliest authenticated work, his Missa Brevis in F, to Schubert’s Mass No. 2 in G, the best known of his shorter masses.

While less renowned than the unfinished “Requiem” and “Mass in C Minor,” Mozart’s Solemn Vespers are a tour de force of contrasting styles and daring writing.

The chorus will be joined by four first-rate professional soloists and chamber orchestra and will be conducted by music director James Knox Sutterfield.

The Kent Singers, a small auditioned group of amateur singers from the Litchfield County area, has been performing since 1973.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, with children under 12 admitted free.

For information and tickets, call 860-619-8110.