Kent Sidewalk Festival under way

The Kent Chamber of Commerce is presenting its annual Kent Sidewalk Festival through Aug. 5 in downtown Kent.

The event, which opened Aug. 2, features music, food, sales, vintage cars, demonstrations and more.

Annie Bananie General will have Sakura Blade and Tool Sharpening at the store through Aug. 5 and Henna by Elyse Aug. 3-4.

Health activities will include Choose Different’s yoga trapeze demonstration and W. Rhythm Fitness’ Pilates/Barre class demo in front of David Gavin Salon in the town center Aug. 4; and a discount for first-time yoga students at Kent Yoga & Bodyworks Aug. 3-4 at 9:30 a.m.

Food will be available at numerous locations. In addition, the town center will have Bees Knees Ice Pops Aug. 4-5 and Stosh’s Kettle Corn will have fresh popped kettle corn Aug. 4-5 at the Kent Station Pharmacy.

St. Andrew’s Church will hold its annual tag sale Aug. 4-5 at the parish hall. Early birds are welcome Aug. 3 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. for $10. No admission will be charged Aug. 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Aug. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The library will offer its annual book sale and a car raffle, and a Chess court will be up and running.

The KML Gallery will be open to view a mixed media exhibit “DUET: Lynn & Ron Jones”.

The library is also offering summer reading program activities.

The eighth annual Kent Car Show will be held Aug. 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. on the Kent Green.

Other offerings will include the Kent Art Association’s Clothesline Art Sale Aug. 3-5; CPR classes, held by Kent Volunteer Fire Department, in the lot of Golden Falcon, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. and Aug. 5 at 1 p.m.; the sale of handmade items by the Kent Knitters; information about the Kent Historical Society; and an historical society tag sale at the Swift House Aug. 5.

For information and a complete list of activities, visit www.kentct.com or call 860-592-0061.