Kent Sidewalk Festival set for August

The Kent Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Kent Sidewalk Festival Aug. 2-5 in downtown Kent.

The event will feature music, food, sales, vintage cars, demonstrations and more.

Participating stores that will offer sales include Rolling River Antiques, Main Street Antiques, Koblenz & Co. Antique & Estate Jewelry, The Covered Wagon Country Store, Bella Jewelers, the Fife ‘n Drum Gift Shop, Foreign Cargo, Terston Home Accents & Apparel, Sundog Shoe & Leather and Pantages Gems & Jewelry.

Annie Bananie General will have Sakura Blade and Tool Sharpening at the store Aug. 2-5 and Henna by Elyse Aug. 3-4.

Health activities will include Choose Different’s yoga trapeze demonstration and W. Rhythm Fitness’ Pilates/Barre class demo in front of David Gavin Salon in the town center Aug. 4; a discussion of the healing powers of doTerra Essential Oils & Stones at Chestnut Woodworking in the Kent Barns area Aug. 2; and a discount for first-time yoga students at Kent Yoga & Bodyworks Aug. 3-4 at 9:30 a.m.

Food will be available at numerous locations.

In addition, the town center will have Bees Knees Ice Pops Aug. 4-5 and Stosh’s Kettle Corn will have fresh popped kettle corn Aug. 4-5 at the Kent Station Pharmacy.

St. Andrew’s Church will hold its annual tag sale Aug. 4-5 at the parish hall.

Early birds are welcome Aug. 3 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. for $10. No admission will be charged Aug. 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Aug. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The library will offer its annual book sale and a car raffle.

In addition, a Chess court will be up and running.

The KML Gallery will be open to view a mixed media exhibit “DUET: Lynn & Ron Jones”.

The library is also offering summer reading program activities.

The eighth annual Kent Car Show will be held Aug. 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. on the Kent Green.

Other offerings will include the Kent Art Association’s Clothesline Art Sale Aug. 3-5; CPR classes, held by Kent Volunteer Fire Department, in the lot of Golden Falcon, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. and Aug. 5 at 1 p.m.; the sale of handmade items by the Kent Knitters; information about the Kent Historical Society; and an historical society tag sale at the Swift House Aug. 5.

For information and a complete list of activities, visit www.kentct.com or call 860-592-0061.