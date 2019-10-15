https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Kent-Registrar-to-accept-registration-14536260.php
Kent Registrar to accept registration
The Kent Registrar of Voters at town hall will on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. accept in-person registration for the Nov. 5 municipal election
Mail-in registration must be postmarked no later than midnight on Oct. 29.
Online registration will end Oct. 29 at midnight.
Voting for the municipal election will be held Nov. 5 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the large meeting room at the rear of the Kent Town Hall.
