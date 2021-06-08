Kent Memorial Library to celebrate centennial anniversary

KENT — The Kent Memorial Library has commenced a yearlong celebration of their centennial, which takes place in March 2022. The anniversary will be marked by special events as well as an online timeline that showcases the library’s history.

As part of the celebration, the library has lined up events to raise awareness about its past, for both children and adults, including a book club discussion series that will begin in the fall. Patrons can also visit the library to see a display of archival photographs, books about Kent, stories concerning its founding, and even a recently restored library sign from 1922 (labor done by local woodworker Al McClain, who donated a portion of his services) that will be displayed near the circulation desk.