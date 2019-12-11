Kent Memorial Library prepares for repairs

Kent Memorial Library in Kent will soon take care of some long-deferred and necessary repairs including asbestos remediation and new carpet installation.

These tasks require that the library close on Jan. 15 and temporarily move to #19 & #23 Kent Green Boulevard for a few weeks.

The estimated time of returning to 32 North Main St. is early February.

New materials, periodicals, a selection of audio books and DVDs, computers, and wireless printing will be available at #19.

Patrons will be able to request materials from other libraries to be delivered to the temporary location.

Selections of children’s books, toys, Tuesday baby group, Thursday lunch bunch, a winter story hour, and a TAB knitting and crochet circle will all occur as scheduled.

Some programs for adults are planned in January, too.

The KLA will hold its annual meeting Jan. 18 at 2 p.m., immediately followed by a sculptor talk by Peter Woytuk.

An exhibit of work by local artist Susan Grisell will open Jan. 15 and continue until the move back to 32 North Main, in addition to her regular exhibit at the library in February.

“Thanks to the Town of Kent, who provided grant money to pay some of the expenses for the move and repairs being made at the library,” said Library Director Sarah Marshall.

“To get this work done, and done quickly, we must close,” she said. We hope to make this as painless as possible.”

John Casey, owner of Kent Green, “has so graciously donated the space for our temporary move,” Marshall said.

“We are grateful for all the support,” she said.