Contributed

KENT — Marvelwood School will present a virtual program on its academic support options and Camp Dunnabeck on Thursday, May 13, at 7 p.m.

The college preparatory and private boarding school at 476 Skiff Mountain Road supports students with a wide variety of learning challenges, including language-based learning differences and executive functioning. It now offers the “Orton-Gillingham intensive” for students with dyslexia through the school’s partnership with the Kildonan organization.