Kent — The Marvelwood School is hosting a virtual open house information session on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m.

Participants will learn about the school’s customized programming and learning environment for all types of learners. Participants will also hear from faculty of the school and its students about the Marvelwood experience.

The event is for students in ninth through the 12th grade, and post-graduate students who are focusing on college readiness.

To register and for more information. visit: marvelwood.org/admission.