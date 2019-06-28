Kent Library sets Sunday summer events

Kent Memorial Library will again offer Sunday hours this summer for July and August.

The library will be open July 7, 14, 21 and 28 and Aug. 4, 11 and 18 from noon to 4 p.m.

Patrons will have an opportunity to use computers, check materials in/out, or review the book sale.

In addition, an art exhibit, “Born to be Wild” by Kent native and New Preston artist Paul Sakren, will be shown July 1 through Aug. 28.

On top of the book sale, special Sunday offerings will include a minstrel at the book sale July 7, a water balloon toss July 14, story book making July 21, a scavenger hunt July 28, board games and lemonade Aug. 4, “Pin Where You’ve been” on the world map Aug. 11 and story hour with Miss Sarah Aug. 18.

For more information, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.