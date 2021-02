Ray Olsen Photography / contributed /

KENT — A 2013 Mini Cooper Convertible in British racing green and with low mileage is the prize in this year’s Kent Memorial Library car raffle that’s a major fund-raising project. The convertible includes a Steptronic automatic transmission, fuel injection, 1.6 liter and a four-cylinder engine.

Tickets are $20 and a drawing for the winner will be held at 1 p.m. at the 45th Annual Kent Pumpkin Run on Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Kent Town Hall. Ticket holders need not be present to win.