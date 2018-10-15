Kent Land Trust holds fall benefit

The Kent Land Trust recently held its fall benefit cocktail party on the grounds of Bob Avian and Peter Pileski’s North Kent residence.

Honorary Chairwoman Nancy Kissinger welcomed a record crowd of more than 200 guests to the lakeside campus, where guests spread out across the pool area and lawns.

This year’s event was particularly special as host Avian spoke about his recent gift to the land trust of more than 130 acres surrounding his home.

Guests of the Sept. 8 event admired the forested hills as Avian described his love and vision for the land - which he noted was at one time under threat of becoming a downhill ski center.

Board Chairwoman Jane Klein, and Event Chair Stephen Vaughn provided additional remarks and acknowledgements.

Locally-sourced food prepared by caterer Anne Gallagher - much of it grown on KLT’s Marble Valley Farm - along with refreshments donated by Kent Wine & Spirit and seasonal arrangements by Kamilla Najdek were served.

The annual event is KLT’s most important fundraiser of the year and provides funding for its extensive work to conserve wildlife habitat, clean water, farms and unbroken expanses of woods; and to benefit the Kent community and larger public by maintaining walking trails and nature preserves. Record attendance in each of the past several years demonstrates a shared appreciation throughout the community for Kent’s beauty and nature, and its work with local partners.