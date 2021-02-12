Kent Land Trust applies for accreditation renewal

Sallie Ketcham / Contributed

KENT — The Kent Land Trust is applying for renewal of its land trust accreditation in a program that recognizes land conservation organizations that meet national quality standards for protecting natural places and working lands forever.

The Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance, conducts an extensive review of each applicant’s policies and programs. In 2010, KLT was the second land trust in Connecticut to complete the accreditation program and has remained current with its accredited status ever since.