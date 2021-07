Contributed photo /

KENT — The Kent Historical Society’s “Found in Collection” exhibit will open Saturday, July 24, at the society’s Seven Hearths Museum at 4 Studio Hill Road.

The exhibit, which will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will include pieces from the society’s collection and will be up through Labor Day weekend. The pieces on exhibit share the stories of Kent, its inhabitants, what they did, how they lived, and the clothes they wore.