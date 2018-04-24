Kent Historical Society earns merit award

The Connecticut League of History Organizations recently bestowed upon the Kent Historical Society an Award of Merit for its exhibition “The Founders of Kent: Starting from Scratch on the Colonial Frontier.”

Marge Smith, the organization’s curator, said it was gratifying for her to see her personal vision presented and receive honors.

“We were thrilled to have our hard work and creativity in this exhibit achieve this recognition,” Smith said.

“This was a personal project of mine, but it came to fruition because of the energetic participation of many people; thank you to all who helped make this happen.”

Organizations that helped include the Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation, the Kent Lions Club, Kent Barns, guest curator Susan Shepard of Woodbury, KHS board member Jeffrey Morgan, historical consultant Sarah Griswold and Sue Lopardo and her KHS docent team. Other exhibit contributors include KHS board members that hosted a preview party and Stephanie Plunkett and Melanie Marks who wrote letters of support for the award nomination.

This exhibit was unusual in that its focus was on the families and their daily lives as they struggled to establish the town of Kent.