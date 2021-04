Contributed photo /

KENT — Kent Greenhouse & Gardens has been selected to receive two awards of excellence — a Gold Award and a Silver Award — by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP).

These mark the first national awards for the firm, the announcement about the awards said. Both projects were designed by landscape architect Brian Cossari. The Gold Award went to an intricate pool environment overlooking Candlewood Lake. The Silver Award was given to a secluded backyard renovation in Roxbury.