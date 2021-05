Contributed /

KENT — The Kent Farmers Market will open for the season on Friday, May 21, from 3 to 6 p.m. at 9 South Main Street, just south of the monument, across the street from NAPA Auto.

In addition to the local farms which provide organic vegetables, eggs, beef, flowers, honey and more, this year the market adds new vendors. At this season’s market, there will be locally brewed beer, plants and flowers, prepared foods, baked goods, herbal body products and more locally grown food and crafted creations.