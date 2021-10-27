Kent Democratic Town Committee hosts ice cream social

Melissa Cherniske / Contributed photo

KENT — The Kent Democratic Town Committee hosted a Get out the Vote Ice Cream Social at Kent Common Park Pavillion on Saturday, Oct. 24, where their guests welcomed State Sen. Richard Blumenthal, US Rep. Jahana Hayes, State Rep. Maria Horn from the 64th district and State Rep. Josh Elliott (Hamden) who is running for CT Secretary of State.

Candidates from the Kent Democratic Ballot were also present to speak with constituents and listen to the issues concerning them as they relate to the Town of Kent.