KENT — The Kent Democratic Town Committee (KTDC) has endorsed six bills under consideration by the U.S. House and Senate, and has urged Connecticut’s senators and its district congresswoman to vote for them, an announcement said.

At its regular monthly meeting on March 22, the Kent Democratic Town Committee voted to send its endorsements in a formal resolution to Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and to Fifth District Rep. Jahana Hayes, urging them to vote for the following:

“1. Whereas democracy begins and is sustained by people’s right to vote, HR1 and S1 For the People Act, and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would minimize the effects of Citizen’s United; restore the Voting Rights Act of 1965; end repression and other discriminatory rules; and establish federal standards for registration and voting;

“2. Whereas statehood for the nation's capital, the District of Columbia, HR 51 would extend to its residents equal rights to representation in Congress, and other states’ rights;

“3. Whereas re-enactment of the assault weapons ban and universal background checks required for all gun purchases, HR 1446 would be a significant step toward the reduction and prosecution of gun violence;

“4. Whereas measures to update and upgrade the nation's infrastructure must include measures to address climate change, expansion of broadband communication; low-income housing, roads and bridges, ports and septic systems, electric charging stations, free community college tuition and universal pre-K;

“5. Whereas immigration has been vital to our progress as a society, persons seeking to enter the United States should be treated humanely, with special consideration given to children, while visa applications are considered, asylum claims adjudicated (U.S. Citizenship Act), family contacts located, and a pathway to citizenship provided for DACA;

“6. Whereas Senate rules regarding the filibuster should be modified or abolished in cases of Congressional obstruction, deadlock, or national emergency;

“We, the members of the Kent [CT] Democratic Town Committee, hereby vote to endorse the above petitions, and offer our sincere thanks for the recent passage and essential benefits of the American Rescue Plan Act.”

“The action is believed to be the first time the Kent Democratic Town Committee has issued a formal resolution endorsing pending legislation at the Federal level.”

For further information, contact KTDC Chair Patricia Oris at patricia.bragaoris.com.