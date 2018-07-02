Kent County hit with power outages after Sunday storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Thousands of people in the Grand Rapids area are without air conditioning after a weekend storm knocked out power.

Consumers Energy says some people won't get their electricity back until Tuesday morning. More than 7,000 customers were out Monday in Kent County. Other outages were reported in Muskegon, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.

The high temperature in Grand Rapids is expected to be 85, but even more heat and humidity is expected Tuesday.