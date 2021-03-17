Kent Center School eighth-grader gets 2021 Town Scholarship

Contributed photo

KENT — Terra McGurk, an eighth grader at Kent Center School, has been awarded The Marvelwood School’s 2021 Town Scholarship. As the winner of this merit-based award, Terra will receive a full scholarship to attend Marvelwood as a day student.

The Town Scholarship is available to a new rising freshman or sophomore day student. Selection is based on the candidate’s potential to contribute to and benefit from the Marvelwood experience, an announcement said. Scholars are expected to demonstrate good citizenship and solid academic progress throughout their Marvelwood careers. The award is renewable annually.