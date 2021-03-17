Skip to main content
Kent Center School eighth-grader gets 2021 Town Scholarship

Terra McGurk

Contributed photo

KENT — Terra McGurk, an eighth grader at Kent Center School, has been awarded The Marvelwood School’s 2021 Town Scholarship. As the winner of this merit-based award, Terra will receive a full scholarship to attend Marvelwood as a day student.

The Town Scholarship is available to a new rising freshman or sophomore day student. Selection is based on the candidate’s potential to contribute to and benefit from the Marvelwood experience, an announcement said. Scholars are expected to demonstrate good citizenship and solid academic progress throughout their Marvelwood careers. The award is renewable annually.

Six students applied for the Town Scholarship. Candidates came from three towns — Kent, Sharon, and Washington — and three schools: Kent Center School, Sharon Center School, and Washington Montessori.

Terra is looking forward to participating in Marvelwood’s programs that involve animals- riding, ornithology, and volunteering at an animal shelter as part of weekly community service, and is excited to pursue her interests in art, music, and gardening, an announcement said.

For more information, contact the admission office: admission@marvelwood.org/ 860-927-0047, ext. 1011.