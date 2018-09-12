Kent Carnival was a ‘rousing success’

To the Editor:

This Labor Day weekend the inaugural Kent Carnival was a rousing success.

All the town’s nonprofits were invited to participate as a chance to have fun, recruit new members, and share their good works.

We are grateful to Katie Moore and her family for donating the field, and to Heather Strid and Tobias Feeley for providing music.

Booths were offered by the Kent Volunteer Fire Department, Kent Quilters, Kent Land Trust, Boy Scout Troop 11, Kent Affordable Housing, First Congregational Church of Kent, Connecticut Antique Machinery Association, and the hosts, The Kent Memorial Library.

What a lovely day it was! Thanks to all who joined us celebrating all that we love about living in Kent.

Sarah Marshall

Director

Kent Memorial Library