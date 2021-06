KENT — The Kent Art Association is looking for artists for its 2021 President’s Show. This annual juried show is Friday, June 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m to noon. Selection and judging takes place on June 19 at noon.

The show runs from June 20 to July 24, Thursdays to Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free.