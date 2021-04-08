Kent: 1991 Marvelwood grad to speak at commencement

KENT — Keisha Cleveland Baptiste, a 1991 graduate of the Marvelwood School, will address the school’s Class of 2021 at its 63rd annual commencement on Saturday, May 22.
Born and raised in Harlem, Baptiste has dedicated her life’s work to ensuring that all students, regardless of demographics, have access to high-quality education, an announcement from the school said. After beginning her career as a history teacher at Marvelwood, she went on to teach at the Children’s Storefront School in East Harlem. She served for many years as dean at Link Community School in Newark, N.J., and the Cristo Rey Brooklyn High School in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.