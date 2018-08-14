Kenai Peninsula Borough seeks greater role in LNG project

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — The Kenai Peninsula Borough is seeking to boost its role in the Alaska LNG project, aiming to keep the proposed liquefaction plant and export terminal in Nikiski.

The Peninsula Clarion reports the borough assembly voted last week to petition the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for intervenor status on the project's environmental impact statement, which would allow the borough to request rehearing of commission decisions or appeals to a federal court.

The planned 800-mile (1,287-kilometer) natural gas pipeline aims to connect Prudhoe Bay to Nikiski.

Officials sent the intervention petition Friday, stating that the borough cannot be adequately represented by other parties because it "has a direct and substantial interest in and will be directly affected by the outcome of this proceeding."

Information from: (Kenai, Alaska) Peninsula Clarion, http://www.peninsulaclarion.com