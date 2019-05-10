Kemp signs bill allowing hemp crops

ATLANTA (AP) — Farmers can soon begin growing hemp in Georgia.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law Friday a bill allowing hemp crops, which can be used to make CBD oil, rope and other items.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports CBD oil is already sold in Georgia, but it's currently imported. Once state officials create regulations, CBD can be manufactured in-state by farmers who receive a hemp growing license, which costs $50 per acre annually.

Besides Georgia, 41 states have hemp programs.

Hemp is part of the cannabis plant family, but unlike marijuana it includes only trace amounts — no more than 0.3% — of THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high.

Kemp previously signed a measure that allows cultivation and sales of medical marijuana oil, which contains up to 5% THC.

