Kemp pushes Abrams to concede in Georgia gubernatorial race

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Brian Kemp is pushing for Democrat Stacey Abrams to concede Georgia's governor's race as civil rights groups urge her to keep fighting.

Kemp's campaign issued a statement Saturday saying it's mathematically impossible for Abrams to even force a runoff. It calls Abrams' refusals to concede "a disgrace to democracy."

But members of civil rights groups including the Atlanta-based Southern Christian Leadership Conference disagree. They held a small rally urging Abrams to keep fighting until every vote is counted.

Unofficial returns show Kemp with 50.3 percent of almost 4 million total votes, a roughly 63,000-vote lead over Abrams.

The Associated Press hasn't declared a winner. The AP will reassess the race Tuesday, the day counties must certify results to the state.