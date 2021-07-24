Kearney couple drawn to bees and enjoy their honey

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Marv and Judy Crouch are abuzz about their hobby.

They’ve been beekeepers for the last four years.

Last week, they stepped into generous white bee suits that cover them from head to toe and include a wide-brimmed hat and netting over their faces. They enmeshed their hands inside thick gloves.

Judy stuffed a small metal smoker with dry pine needles and set it afire. Then, with their smoker in hand, the couple headed out to their hives to harvest this summer’s first honey.

For Marv, a licensed mental health practitioner, and Judy, the owner of the Barking Barbershop dog grooming studio, the process is the culmination of the hobby they’ve grown to love.

Their hive looks like a stack of white drawers, according to the Kearney Hub. It’s tucked under a tree in a sleepy southwest corner of their front yard five miles west of Kearney.

First, Judy swung the smoker to calm the bees down. Then, one by one, the couple removed layers of shelves, known as frames, from the hive. Marv scraped the bees off each frame and carefully set it inside a box in the back of his small ATV. Each box holds 10 frames.

They walked back up to their garage, stepped out of their bee suits and began harvesting honey. First Marv scraped off a fat layer of wax (“wax caps”) from the frame to uncover a honeycomb rich with honey. He put eight frames into a steel vat called a spinner and turned the spinner on. After 15 or 20 minutes, sweet fresh honey dribbled into a bucket set under its spicket.

“This is raw honey,” he said.

Raw honey is the premier kind of honey, better than pasteurized, they said.

“It never goes bad,” Judy said, recalling a story she’d read about still viable honey being found inside a tomb several thousand years old in Egypt.

Their harvest on Friday netted 11 gallons.

Bees were Marv’s idea.

Growing up in Anselmo, he had a neighbor who did beekeeping, and he found it fascinating. He also learned about the health benefits of bees regarding arthritis and pollen allergies.

But Judy wasn’t sure about this newfangled idea. “I didn’t really like bees. I was afraid of bees,” she said. But she went along with it, and after she got used to them — and even after a sting or two — she found herself drawn to them.

“My garden didn’t flourish, and now it does. So do my fruit trees,” she said. She has also learned about the critical part the bees play in Mother Nature’s grand scheme. Now she’s a true convert.

The Crouches have what they call two “small” hives, each with about 50,000 bees. Each hive must have a queen, which is the only breeding female. A queen is “made” when, selected as a larva, she undergoes special growth and metamorphosis and becomes the only breeding female. She is fed what’s called “royal jelly” and grows needed sex organs to become the queen.

In the spring, she leaves the hive and, during flight, mates with multiple males, which are called drones, whose only purpose in life is to mate with the queen. She lays from 1,500 to 3,000 eggs every day.

After a gestation of 21 days, the larvae “chew their way out of the wax cap” covering the hive. Then they all get busy, especially the worker bees, all females. They don’t mate; they work.

“They all have different jobs,” Marv said. “Some clean out cells in the hives. Some collect pollen to feed the queen. Her only job in life is to lay eggs. They also fan the queen to keep her from overheating,” Marv said.

Bees make a substance called propolis to fill in cracks in the hive. “They are meticulous about keeping things clean. They push dirt out of the hive,” he added.

They are busy, busy, busy.

Judy added, “That old adage ‘busy as a bee,’ well, now I know where that comes from. The males’ only function is to breed with the queen. When winter comes, the women kick the males out of the hive, and they die.”

Bees need water, too, so the Crouches keep their bird bath filled. “Bees are like anything else: we all need water,” Judy added.

By mid-July, the Crouches harvest the season’s first honey. First, they check to see whether that wax cap covers each frame. If not, it’s not ready. If it is, they get busy. Harvesting the honey from 40 frames can take an entire day.

Everything is re-usable. The Crouches use the “leftover stuff” to start fires when they go camping.

They give most of the honey to friends, They sell a little, making it into lip balm and beeswax candles, but this is their hobby, not a second business. “We do put money into our bees. There’s so much you have to invest in, including frames, hives and tools,” Judy said, but it’s all reusable year after year.

All over the country, honeybees are suddenly disappearing. “Every beekeeper is having trouble keeping bees alive,” Marv said. They have a friend who lost all but 600 of his 2,000 hives last winter.

“It was devastating. Scientists are trying to figure this out,” Marv said. It could be pesticides, hive beetles, wax moths or a parasite called varroa mites, which arrived 50 years ago in the U.S.

Judy has become more environmentally conscious since they began raising bees. She now uses vinegar or salt instead of commercial weedkiller, and she won’t kill dandelions because they are beneficial to bees. “I never thought I’d be this way,” she said.

She’s using honey instead of sugar in recipes because of its rich health benefits.

“Raw honey has so much nutritional value, and it never goes bad. If it’s been sitting around and it crystallizes, you just heat it up, and it’s returns to liquid. It won’t lose its nutrients,” she said.

The couple, who also breed golden retrievers, will do their second and final honey harvest in mid-August. They normally don’t get quite as much in August — “it depends on how much sun and rain we’ve had, all that good stuff,” Judy said.

No matter how much they harvest, they know it’s a honey of a hobby.

“We love it,” Judy said. “It’s work, but it’s fun, and our friends really enjoy our honey.”