Kazakhstan says 164 killed in week of protests JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press Jan. 9, 2022 Updated: Jan. 9, 2022 6:58 a.m.
A body of victim covered by a banner, right, lays near to a military truck, which was burned after clashes, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
An armed riot police officer detains a protester during a security anti-terrorists operation in a street after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Kazakhstan's soldiers control the road in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
An armed riot police officer detains two protesters during a security anti-terrorists operation in a street after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Armed riot police officers get ready to fire as they control a street after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
People walk past cars, which were burned after clashes, on a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
9 of9
MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan's health ministry says 164 people have been killed in protests that have rocked the country over the past week.
The figures reported Sunday on the state news channel Khabar-24 are a significant rise from previous tallies. It is not clear if the deaths refer only to civilians or if law-enforcement deaths are included. Kazakh authorities said earlier Sunday that 16 police or national guard had been killed. Authorities previously gave the civilian death toll as 26.