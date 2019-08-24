Kayaking event set on Lake Waramaug

The Sierra Club Connecticut, Greater Hartford Group will hold a kayaking event on Lake Waramaug Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. at Lake Waramaug State Park in New Preston.

The park is located at 30 Lake Waramaug Road.

This 656-acre lake is named after Chief Waramaug who wintered there. Waters are flat and sheltered with little coves to explore.

There is no fee to launch and parking is free.

Kayak rentals are available at the park for $15 per hour or $80 per day. A 150-foot carrying to launch.

A waiver must be signed (https://bit.ly/33LgO3V) and a safety vest must be worn.

Smoking and cellphone use will not be permitted.

For more information and RSVP, email Renee at mchawigirl@yahoo.com by Aug. 31.

When RSVPing, provide a cell number in case weather/winds require site change or cancellation.

Lunch is optional after the event at White Horse Pub & Restaurant at 258 New Milford Turnpike (Route 202).