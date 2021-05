AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Searchers have recovered the body of a 26-year-old man who fell out of an inflatable kayak during a storm that passed over Cherry Creek Reservoir southeast of Denver.

Sentinel Colorado reports Christopher Carmon, of Aurora, fell into the water Sunday and was found dead several hours later. The water temperature was about 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degree Celsius) at the time, and Carmon was not wearing a life jacket.