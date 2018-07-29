Katz to give performance in Kent

Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Memorial Library

The Kent Memorial Library will present a special performance, "An Afternoon of Story and Song," a program with Steve Katz, Aug. 11, 2018, at 4 p.m. The program will be held at the Fife'n Drum Restaurant, 53 North Main St.

The Kent Memorial Library will present a special performance, “An Afternoon of Story and Song,” a program with Steve Katz, Aug. 11 at 4 p.m.

The program will be held at the Fife’n Drum Restaurant, 53 North Main St.

During intermission, he will sell and sign copies of his memoir, “Blood, Sweat, and My Rock ’n’ Roll Years: Is Steve Katz a Rock Star?”

Katz, a founding member of the Even Dozen Jug Band, is also a founder of the Blues Project.

He also founded and spent five years with Blood, Sweat & Tears, during which time the group won three Grammies, were voted best band by the Playboy Jazz and Pop Poll two years in a row, and won three major Downbeat awards.

Katz wrote many of their songs, including “Sometimes in Winter.”

He went on to produce records for Lou Reed, became vice president of Mercury Records, and during years spent in Dublin fell in love with Irish music and literature.

He directed Green Linnet Records, the foremost label for traditional Irish music in America.

After more than five decades in the music business, Katz is taking stock.

Admission is $20 per person; there are no refeunds.

For information and tickets, visit the Main Street library or call 860-927-3761.