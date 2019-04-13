Kansas' stronger beer likely won't mean bigger buzz

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas finally abandoned a Prohibition-era rule that restricted certain stores to only sell beer with up to 3.2% alcohol content, but the stronger beer that's now allowed doesn't contain much more alcohol.

Kansas this month began allowing groceries and convenience stores to stock beer with up to 6% alcohol by volume.

The Kansas City Star reports that beer drinkers are unlikely to notice a big difference because the outdated law measured alcohol by weight but alcohol is now measured by volume.

The stronger beers now allowed could contain just a few drops of alcohol more than the 3.2% varieties.

The Beer Institute's chief economist, Michael Uhrich, says the change still helps brewers because it's easier to produce the same products for sale in every state.

