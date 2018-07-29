Kansas site closer to getting commemorative site status

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. House of Representatives has boosted efforts to upgrade a historic archaeological site in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports that the House recently passed legislation that could make Quindaro Townsite a National Commemorative Site through the National Park Service. The designation would allow the area to get new assistance from the government, such as help with planning, exhibit design and archaeological surveys.

The site was once a key spot on the Underground Railroad and a flourishing abolitionist community.

Jim Ogle is the executive director of Freedom's Frontier National Heritage Area, which is pushing for the designation. He says the area is struggling with poverty and more should be done to help improve Quindaro.

Advocates hope to improve the area's walking trails and build a visitor's center.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com